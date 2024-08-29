Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio AI Cloud Welcome Offer; Up To 100 GB Free Cloud Storage For Jio Users | Image: Reliance Jio (Representative)

Stepping up the company's AI and cloud play, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, digital content and data.

Addressing the 47th AGM of RIL, Ambani said the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer will be launched during the upcoming Diwali, which would bring a "powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone, everywhere".

"Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage," he said.

Jio is of the firm belief that AI should not be a luxury reserved for a select few, he said, adding that AI services must be accessible on all devices, not just expensive, high-end devices.

"This requires a delivery model where AI services and the data processed by AI are both hosted in the cloud, allowing every user to access their data and AI services from anywhere, on any device, over low-latency broadband networks," Ambani said.

This is the only way to ensure that everyone will benefit from AI, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

Jio TvOS is made for your big TV screen, giving you a faster, smoother, and more personalized experience.

"We call this concept Connected Intelligence. As a first step to Connected Intelligence, every user needs ample and affordable data storage capacity in the cloud, with the highest levels of privacy and security. With data safely stored in the cloud, AI can deliver intelligent, personalised services over the network," he said.

Jio has added its voice assistant "Hello Jio" to its newly launched operating system -- Jio TvOS, which will enable TV users to control their Set-Top Box with voice commands.

It will be accessible through the mic button on the Jio remote.

"Recently, we made Hello Jio even smarter using the latest Generative AI technologies, improving its natural language understanding and making it feel more human-like. Now, finding content on JioSTB is easier than ever. For example, just say, 'Hello Jio, find action movies,' and it will search across all your apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+, HotStar and more," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said.

Akash Ambani also introduced the JioPhonecall AI service, which will let users record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it.

"It can also summarise the call and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages -- all with just a few clicks," he said.

47th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited https://t.co/VUeTdJdJFb — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) August 29, 2024

Reliance will set up gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

"...we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance's green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future," Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance aims to create the world's lowest AI inferencing cost, he emphasised.

"By leveraging our expertise in infrastructure, networking, operations, software, and data and by collaborating with our global partners, our goal is to create the world's lowest AI inferencing cost, right here in India. This will make AI applications in India more affordable than anywhere else, making AI accessible to all," he added.