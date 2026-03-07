Mukesh Ambani Added $9 Billion To His Wealth In 2025: Hurun Global Rich List

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, added $9 billion to his wealth in 2025 to maintain the tag of being the richest person in Asia. His total wealth soared to $109 billion during the year, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 released on Thursday.

In Asia, Ambani was followed by Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, with a net worth of $83 billion.

Overall, the number of billionaires in the world surpassed the 4,000 mark for the first time, reaching 4,020.

According to the report, AI has become the engine of wealth creation, as 114 billionaires in the list belonged to AI (artificial intelligence) companies. Out of these, 46 individuals joined the list for the first time.

Among such AI-native billionaires were two Indian-origin friends, Adarsh Hiremath and Surya Midha. The 22-year-old co-founders of AI-based recruitment company Mercor have become the youngest self-made billionaires, with each having a net worth of $2.4 billion.

A total of 578 billionaires were added to the list last year. That is, two billionaires were minted every day, marking a new world record, the report said.

While China bagged the top spot with 1,110 billionaires, the United States came in second with a count of 1,000 billionaires.

India stood at the third spot with 308 billionaires. This is 24 more than the previous year. It was followed by Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Russia, Australia, Singapore, Canada and Brazil each added 10 or more billionaires in 2025, the Hurun report said.

Elon Musk, the founder of companies like SpaceX, Tesla and xAI, remained the richest person on the planet for the fifth time in six years.

According to the report, his wealth jumped 89 percent, or $372 billion, during the last year to reach $792 billion. The massive surge was driven by a steep rise in the valuation of SpaceX and Tesla.

With this, Musk expanded the wealth gap with the second richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Bezos’ wealth increased 13 percent to reach the $300 billion mark.