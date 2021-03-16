MTAR Technologies shares close with over 88% premium in debut trade

Shares of MTAR Technologies on Monday made a blockbuster debut and closed with a premium of over 88 per cent against its issue price of Rs 575.

It listed at Rs 1,063.90, registering a gain of 85 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 100.69 per cent to Rs 1,154. The stock finally closed at Rs 1,082.25, a gain of 88.21 per cent.

On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,050, a premium of 82.60 per cent. It finally closed at Rs 1,078.30, a gain of 87.53 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,328.96 crore on the BSE .

On the traded volume front, 16.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.49 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 200.79 times earlier this month.

The price band for MTAR Technologies Rs 597-crore IPO was at Rs 574-575 per equity share.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurised water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.