MSRDC Intensifies Land Acquisition Efforts For Shaktipeeth Expressway, Focuses On Winning Farmers’ Trust Before Surveys | AI

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has stepped up efforts to expedite land acquisition for the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway, with senior officials being urged to focus on winning the confidence of farmers before undertaking joint land measurement.

The move comes amid resistance to joint land measurement at some locations, which officials attributed to misconceptions surrounding the project. The MSRDC has now begun engaging the district administration and revenue machinery through dedicated workshops to address concerns and ensure smoother acquisition.

“Joint land measurement is being opposed due to certain misunderstandings. All district-level agencies should make efforts to win the confidence of farmers and successfully complete the joint land measurement. The entire machinery of the corporation is behind you,” said Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, MSRDC.

He was speaking at a land acquisition workshop for the Shaktipeeth Expressway held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune on August 27.

The workshop brought together officials from the Revenue Department involved in the acquisition process. Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Ugale, along with the district collectors of Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur and Sindhudurg, attended the session.

Focus on farmer engagement

The MSRDC’s latest approach places farmer engagement at the centre of the acquisition process. Officials were asked to maintain regular communication with landowners and explain the acquisition procedure and project requirements to address apprehensions.

Special Officer on Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office, Hanumant Aragunde, briefed officials on the rules governing land acquisition. Referring to the experience of land acquisition for the Samruddhi Expressway and Pune Ring Road projects, he said, “winning the confidence of farmers is the real key to land acquisition.”

Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Ugale also called upon officials and field staff to maintain continuous dialogue with farmers while implementing the acquisition process.

The workshop assumes significance as nearly half of the land required for the project falls in Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Kolhapur districts. MSRDC officials said coordinated efforts between the corporation and district administration will be required to complete joint measurements and move the acquisition process forward.

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856-km expressway to connect 13 districts

The proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway will have a length of 856.57 km, making it the longest expressway proposed in Maharashtra. Following the revised alignment, the project will directly connect 13 districts and provide connectivity to 21 religious sites.

The project is also being positioned as a key component of the state's long-term expressway expansion plans. The government has set a target of developing a 6,000-km expressway network by 2047, while a 3,000-km network is targeted by 2031.

“The Shaktipeeth Expressway is an ambitious project of the state government, and all agencies should work together and maintain coordination to complete the project,” said MSRDC Joint Managing Director Laxminarayan Mishra.

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