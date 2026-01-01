 MSME Schemes Boost Entrepreneurship, Credit Access & Market Support In Himachal Pradesh
Government-backed MSME schemes are promoting entrepreneurship, low-interest credit, and market access for small businesses, experts said. Awareness programmes in Himachal Pradesh, including a seminar in Paonta Sahib's Gondpur with bank officials, IIT Roorkee experts, Industries Department, and SC-ST Hub representatives, guided entrepreneurs on starting ventures and tackling marketing challenges.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government-backed MSME schemes are playing a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship, expanding market access, and providing low-interest credit to small businesses, industry experts said on Wednesday. Speaking to IANS on the sideline of awareness programme in Sirmaur, Himachal Chamber of Commerce President Satish Goyal said that detailed information was provided on how entrepreneurs can start and expand their businesses under MSME schemes.

He said that the programme also guided young people on how they can begin new self-employment ventures with the support of MSME initiatives. "The programme also guided young people on how they can begin new self-employment ventures with the support of MSME initiatives," he mentioned. He described MSME as an important scheme of the central government and said that more people are coming forward to avail its benefits.

MSME IDS Officer Ashok Kumar Gautam said that awareness programmes are being organised across Himachal Pradesh to promote MSME schemes. He said that a national seminar was organised in the industrial area of Gondpur in Paonta Sahib to promote the MSME Public Procurement and Market Support Scheme. Gautam said that bank officials, experts from IIT Roorkee, representatives from the Industries Department and officers from the National SC-ST Hub were also present to share information with participants.

"Bank officials, experts from IIT Roorkee, representatives from the Industries Department and officers from the National SC-ST Hub were also present to share information with participants," Gautam mentioned. He further said that marketing products remains a major challenge for MSMEs, and keeping this in mind, the programme focused on sensitising participants about market access and public procurement opportunities so that small enterprises can sell their products more effectively. "Marketing products remains a major challenge for MSMEs, and keeping this in mind, the programme focused on sensitising participants about market access and public procurement opportunities so that small enterprises can sell their products more effectively," Gautam explained.

