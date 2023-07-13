MRPL Appoints Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar As Chief Financial Officer Of The Company |

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Thursday through an exchange filing announced the appointment of Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

He has been appointed to the position on May 24, 2023 for a term of five year.

About Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar

He started his carrier in ONGC in March, 1987. An Engineering Graduate from the college of Engineering, Pune he started his carrier as an Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) and worked in the Engineering and Construction division of ONGC during the first decade of his carrier.

During this period he gained experience in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning of off-share facilities like well-platforms, process-platforms and pipelines.

He laterally shifted to the Finance Discipline in ONGC. He is an industry veteran with over 36 years of professional experience in diverse activities across the exploration and production (E&P) value chain.

He was head of investors' relation cell of ONGC. As ED Chief Corporate Finance of ONGC, he handelled the crucial portfolios of finance in the organisation and steeering the organisation in its transformation journey. Before being appointed as the Executi Director - Chief Corporate Finance, he held the position CFO, ONGC from April, 2021 to December, 2021. Prior to that he was the Executive Director - Chief OFF-shore finance at Mumbai overseeing the finance functions of Mumbai region which is ONGCs biggest operational and revenue area.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Shares

The shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited on Thursday at 1:38 pm IST were at ₹86.50, down by 0.97 percent.