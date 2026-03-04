MRF Signs MoU With Tamil Nadu For ₹5,300 Crore Tyre Manufacturing Project In Sivaganga

MRF Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu to facilitate the establishment of a greenfield manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga district. |

Chennai: Tyre manufacturer MRF has entered into a preliminary agreement with the Government of Tamil Nadu to explore the development of a new manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and related products in the state.

- MRF Limited plans to set up a new manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products.

- The facility will be located at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga District, Tamil Nadu.

MRF confirmed that it has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu through its nodal agency, Guidance. The agreement aims to facilitate the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park located in Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu.

The proposed manufacturing project is expected to involve an estimated investment of about Rs 5,300 crore. According to the company, the investment would be spread over a period of 12 years as the project progresses toward implementation.

MRF stated that the memorandum is non-binding in nature and remains subject to several conditions. These include approval of a customized incentive package, infrastructure support, including land allocation, and statutory approvals under applicable laws by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Once implemented, the proposed facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 people. The project is intended to support the manufacturing of automotive tyres and allied products from the planned facility in the Sivaganga district industrial park. The agreement represents an initial step toward establishing a new manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu, subject to approvals and support from the state government.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing issued by MRF Limited dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.