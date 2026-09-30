MPS Secures ISO/IEC 42001:2023 AI Management Certification

MPS LTD |

Mumbai: MPS Limited announced on 30 September 2026 that its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) has been certified to ISO/IEC 42001:2023. This is the world's first international standard for AI management systems.

Certification Details

The certification was awarded by DNV Business Assurance, accredited by the Dutch Accreditation Council (RvA), following a multi-stage audit. It confirms that MPS develops, deploys, and manages AI under a governed framework covering risk assessment, human oversight, data governance, transparency, and accountability across the AI lifecycle.

Scope of Certification

The certificate applies to MPS Limited's delivery centres in Chennai, Noida, Dehradun, and Bangalore. It is valid from 25 August 2026, through 24 August 2029, and will be maintained through annual surveillance audits.

Covered Systems

The certified management system includes the planning, development, deployment, operation, monitoring, and continual improvement of AI systems for digital learning, scholarly publishing, and platforms. This also covers associated AI-enabled products and services, including AI-driven solutions, content authoring tools, and AI-based analytics.

Impact for Clients

According to the company, this certification provides clients with externally validated answers regarding AI system governance, content and data protection, human oversight, and risk management. Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, said that this certification reflects a conviction that companies leading in AI must prove they deploy it responsibly.

Existing Certifications

This new certification complements MPS's existing ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications. This means AI operations now undergo the same external audit standards as quality and information security.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.