Mphasis Ltd announces allotment of 11,943 equity shares

The issue is as against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) plans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Mphasis Ltd announces allotment of 11,943 equity shares | Image: Mphasis (Representative)
Mphasis Limited announced that the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board, vide its resolutions dated 20 February 2023, approved allotment of shares on 20 February 2023, via an exchange filing.

A total of 11,943 shares have been approved to be allotted, with 11,484 and 459 shares under the ESOP 2016 and RSU Plan 2021, respectively.

The issue is as against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016) and Restricted Stock Units Plan 2021 (RSU Plan 2021) respectively.

