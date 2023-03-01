e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMphasis Limited announced allotment of 2,696 equity shares

Mphasis Limited announced allotment of 2,696 equity shares

The issue is as against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Mphasis Limited announced allotment of 2,696 equity shares | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis Limited announced that the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board, vide its resolutions dated 28 February 2023, approved the allotment of shares on 28 February 2023, via an exchange filing.

A total of 2,696 shares have been approved to be allotted under the ESOP 2016.

The issue is as against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016).

Read Also
HDFC intimates change regarding agreement to sell 34,146 equity shares of ₹10 each
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wellness And Ayurveda In India: A Guide To The Best Retreats And Spas

Wellness And Ayurveda In India: A Guide To The Best Retreats And Spas

AI to speed up check-in by 20 mins at Delhi Airport's T2 and T3 via DigiYatra

AI to speed up check-in by 20 mins at Delhi Airport's T2 and T3 via DigiYatra

Mphasis Limited announced allotment of 2,696 equity shares

Mphasis Limited announced allotment of 2,696 equity shares

Stock brokers' association 'Anmi' calls for change in Holi holiday

Stock brokers' association 'Anmi' calls for change in Holi holiday

Tata Motors hits total sales of 79,705 units in February, up by 2.5% over last year

Tata Motors hits total sales of 79,705 units in February, up by 2.5% over last year