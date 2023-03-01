Mphasis Limited announced allotment of 2,696 equity shares | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis Limited announced that the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board, vide its resolutions dated 28 February 2023, approved the allotment of shares on 28 February 2023, via an exchange filing.

A total of 2,696 shares have been approved to be allotted under the ESOP 2016.

The issue is as against exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) under Employee Stock Options Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016).