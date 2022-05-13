Mphasis announces plans to recruit 600 professionals in Mexico

Mphasis. Information Technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced plans to recruit up to 600 employees for its Guadalajara operations in the coming year.

The vacancies – which cover a range of functions from application development and infrastructure management (including telecoms and networking), to end user and help desk support – reflect an increasing attraction of Mexico as a global technology hub.

Elango R., President, North America-New Clients Acquisition, explains that the roles will support a number of international clients– in particular, in the US – looking for a genuinely global level of client service and support.

“These are front-line roles. Our clients entrust a huge responsibility on us to provide advice and support, often direct to their customers. So – in addition to technical competency – we are looking for professionals who are prepared to engage on a personal level and go the extra mile to ensure a great customer experience. This commitment is what we call the ‘human touch’; even (or especially) in an extremely hi-tech environment, it really can make the difference.”

According to research from recruitment specialists, Robert Walters last year saw businesses from the US and Europe pivot towards Mexico to recruit technology talent, with developers across mobile, data and cyber security topping their requirements.

Elango describes Mexico not only as a compelling source of talent, but a place to develop and build a career.

“All our positions are ‘international’ by nature; we are looking for professionals with a solid level of English, who are open to working with different cultures, and who are committed to building a career here in Mexico,” he said.

Mphasis has recently announced a commitment to a ‘hybrid first’ working model in Mexico: ‘work from anywhere, collaborate in the office’. According to the company, today, employees themselves are in the best position to decide where and how they work, to best service their clients and achieve the company’s objectives.

“Hybrid first reflects a deeper trend towards employee wellbeing; better, more flexible working environments tend to lead to happier, more productive teams. This ‘virtuous cycle’ represents a key competitive distinction when we are recruiting and building teams. It also represents a compelling differentiator when we are recruiting talent.”

Elango points out that in the case of tech profiles, qualities such as adaptability to change, resilience and the ability to face VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) environments - where uncertainty permeates - are increasingly as important as technical credentials.

