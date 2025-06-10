 Motorola Edge 60 Smartphone With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India, Will Go On Sale On June 17
Motorola Edge 60 will go on sale in India on June 17. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola website, and offline stores. The smartphone has an OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Motorola Edge 60 comes with an OLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC |

Motorola Edge 60 smartphone has launched in India. The smartphone comes with a curved-edged display, a quad camera setup at the back, and a price tag of Rs. 25,999. The Motorola Edge 60 joins the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone range that is already available in India. The smartphones have a similar outlook but specifications differ. The newly launched Motorola Edge 60 has almost similar specifications as the Fusion variant, except for its camera, which sees an upgrade.

Motorola Edge 60 price in India and availability

The new Motorola Edge 60 smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 25,999. It comes in a sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and is available in Pantone Gibraltar and Pantone Shamrock options. The Motorola Edge 60 will be available for sale on Flipkart, the company website, and offline stores from June 17. The sale on Flipkart will begin on June 17 at 12 noon. The ecommerce giant is also offering a few bank offers and discounts as well.

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Edge 60 runs on Android 15 and comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and packs a 12GB RAM. Storage of up to 256GB is facilitated and the Motorola Edge 60 smartphone comes with a hybrid dual-SIM slot for expansion of storage.

The camera on the Motorola Edge 60 is its biggest selling point with a 50-megapixel rear main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. There is also a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The smartphone is water and dust resistant and has USB Type-C port for charging. The Motorola Edge 60 has a 5,500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support as well.

