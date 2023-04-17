Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs 6.6 crore

According to a regulatory filing, Samvardhana Motherson, as Motherson Sumi is now known, has increased its stake in joint venture Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech by 30 per cent.

This acquisition of additional shares for Rs 6.6 crore has given Motherson 80 per cent ownership in the JV with South Korea's Youngshin Components, and makes the firm its subsidiary.