 Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs 6.6 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMotherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs 6.6 crore

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs 6.6 crore

Youngshin has now become a subsidiary of Motherson from being a joint venture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image

According to a regulatory filing, Samvardhana Motherson, as Motherson Sumi is now known, has increased its stake in joint venture Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech by 30 per cent.

Read Also
Motherson Sumi shuts down Chinese auto component subsidiary Shenyang
article-image

This acquisition of additional shares for Rs 6.6 crore has given Motherson 80 per cent ownership in the JV with South Korea's Youngshin Components, and makes the firm its subsidiary.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Indian Railways clocks 25% jump in revenue for FY23

Air India to hike salaries for 2,700 pilots, 5,600 cabin crew under new compensation structure

Air India to hike salaries for 2,700 pilots, 5,600 cabin crew under new compensation structure

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs...

Motherson Sumi increases stake in joint venture with South Korea's Youngshin by 30 per cent for Rs...

Axis Bank rewards employees with 4,22,066 shares for exercising stock options

Axis Bank rewards employees with 4,22,066 shares for exercising stock options

WTO panel says India violated trade laws with customs duty on phones and ICT goods

WTO panel says India violated trade laws with customs duty on phones and ICT goods