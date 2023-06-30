Motherson In Collaboration With Marelli Inaugurates First-Ever Tool Room For Automotive Lighting In India |

Motherson, in collaboration with Marelli, announced the inauguration of Motherson Automotive Lighting Tool Room (MALT), a ground-breaking facility that marks a significant milestone in automotive lighting technology, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

This is the first-ever tool room in India dedicated to automotive lighting. The plant was inaugurated by R.C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., in the august presence of other esteemed guests.

The 8700 sq mtr. facility is located in Noida (Delhi NCR region) in close proximity to OEMs and other tooling locations of Motherson. Motherson now has 09 tool rooms across India, Germany, UAE, and Turkey to support its customers.

MALT is a state-of-the-art facility, set up with an initial capex of INR 600 million approx. by Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited. (MMLI), a 50:50 JV company between Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) and Marelli Europe SPA.

The new facility embodies Motherson’s and Marelli’s vision of being a globally preferred sustainable solutions provider to its customers. By leveraging the strengths of Motherson and Marelli, the new facility aims to meet the long-standing demands of the Indian OEMs for the localisation of advanced automotive lighting solutions. It will serve as a platform for collaboration and innovation, bringing together technical experts from both companies to develop cutting-edge tooling solutions for automotive lighting.

We are delighted to celebrate the inauguration of this important site, announced in 2021. The new facility will allow us to build locally and autonomously all the tools needed for our joint venture, representing a great step forward in terms of speed, competitiveness, and flexibility. This is a real competitive advantage on the Indian market and an outstanding milestone in the history of our joint venture, which enables us once again to best support our customers together,” said Sylvain Dubois, President of Marelli’s Automotive Lighting & Sensing division.

“The inauguration of this tool room for lighting is a moment of great pride for us. We want to express our gratitude to our customers for their encouragement and support to Motherson. This facility is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering advanced solutions on demand of our valued customers," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.