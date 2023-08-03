 Morgan Stanley Upgrades India Shares To Overweight; Downgrades China To Equal Weight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMorgan Stanley Upgrades India Shares To Overweight; Downgrades China To Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley Upgrades India Shares To Overweight; Downgrades China To Equal Weight

This move comes four months after Morgan Stanley upgraded India to equal weight from underweight on citing a narrowing valuation premium and a resilient economy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Morgan Stanley Upgrades India Shares To Overweight; Downgrades China To Equal Weight | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to overweight making it a core market within the Asia Pacific Ex-Japan and Emerging Markets basket. This upgrade was as the brokerage firm believes that India is just at the start of a long wave boom as it considers the relative valuations less extreme. In addition Morgan Stanley also feels the nation's reform and micro stability agenda will support a strong capex and profit outlook.

This move comes four months after Morgan Stanley upgraded India to equal weight from underweight on citing a narrowing valuation premium and a resilient economy.

The brokerage also expects Sensex to reach 68,500 points by December and it expects the market index to trade at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 20.5 times which is slightly higher than the 25 year average of 20 times.

China downgrade

While the Morgan Stanley strategists believe India is at the start of a long wave boom, they also feel that China may be close to ending one. The brokerage in its report downgraded its rating on Chinese stocks asking investors to make profit and capitalize on the rally that is led by packages announced by the government.

Morgan Stanly strategists also believe that it could be a beginning of a new era of Indian outperformance in comparison to China.

Read Also
India's Manufacturing Sector Activity Eases For 2nd Month In July At 57.7
article-image

Taiwan downgrade

The brokerage citing stretched valuations amid a rally in tech stocks also downgraded Taiwan to equal weight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 3: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 3: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: HPCL Net Profit Rises To ₹6,765.50 Cr; Titan Net Profit Dips To ₹756 Cr

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: HPCL Net Profit Rises To ₹6,765.50 Cr; Titan Net Profit Dips To ₹756 Cr

IndiGo Shares Fall 4% After Q1 Results Fail To Excite Investors

IndiGo Shares Fall 4% After Q1 Results Fail To Excite Investors

Morgan Stanley Upgrades India Shares To Overweight; Downgrades China To Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley Upgrades India Shares To Overweight; Downgrades China To Equal Weight

Ambuja Cements Acquires Sanghi Industries At An Enterprise Value Of ₹5,000 Cr

Ambuja Cements Acquires Sanghi Industries At An Enterprise Value Of ₹5,000 Cr