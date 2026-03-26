More LPG Released For Priority Sectors, Petrol Pumps Getting Regular Supplies: Govt | Representational Image

New Delhi: All the oil refineries in the country are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories in place, while domestic LPG production has been increased to support local consumption, and the country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel, according to the update issued by the government on Thursday.

Delivery of domestic LPG cylinders is normal, and the government has made additional LPG allocation to priority sectors, including migrant labourers, with over 37,000 small LPG cylinders of 5 kg sold on Wednesday.

All fuel retail outlets are operating normally across the country with no dry-out reported at LPG distributorships or petrol pumps in the country. The public is advised not to believe rumours on fuel shortage, the official statement said.

The government has already restored partial commercial LPG supply of up to 20 per cent to consumers. Further, an additional 10 per cent of commercial LPG is being provided to states and UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion.

The Centre has also urged states and UTs to step up action against hoarding and black marketing.

Raids continue to be carried out in many of the states and UTs to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG. More than 2600 raids have been conducted, and more than 450 cylinders have been seized in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, etc., on Wednesday.

Officials of public sector oil companies have conducted surprise inspections at about than 1700 retail outlets and LPG distributorships on Wednesday across the country to ensure smooth supplies and to check any hoarding and black marketing. More than 680 FIRs have been registered, and 195 people have been arrested so far.

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Priority allocation continues with 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG for cooking and CNG for fuelling vehicles, while supply to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid is being maintained at around 80 per cent of average consumption.

City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and canteens.

CGD companies, including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL, are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections.

An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been made to all states and UTs over and above the regular allocation. States and UTs have been requested to identify district-level distribution points.

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