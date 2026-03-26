April 1 Rule Changes 2026: LPG, ATM, Tax & PAN Rules Shift, 5 Major Changes To Impact Every Household Budget

From April 1, 2026, India will see key changes in LPG prices, income tax rules, ATM withdrawals, PAN requirements, and railway cancellations. |

New Delhi: From April 1, 2026, several important financial and daily-life rules will change across India. Like every new month, these updates may directly affect household expenses, banking habits, taxes, and travel costs. Many of these changes could impact your pocket, especially amid rising global uncertainties.

LPG, CNG & ATF Prices May Change

Fuel prices are expected to be revised on April 1. Due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, LPG supply has already been affected, leading to price hikes earlier. Now, fresh changes in LPG cylinder rates may be announced. Prices of ATF (air fuel), CNG, and PNG may also change, which could further impact transportation and daily costs.

New Income Tax Rules From April 1

A major reform will come into effect with the new Income Tax Act, 2025 replacing the old 1961 law. The government aims to simplify tax rules and reduce compliance burden. One key change is that Form 16 may be replaced with a new document. Also, Form 16A for non-salary income TDS will be renamed Form 131 and issued within 15 days of quarterly filings.

ATM Rules To Change For Bank Customers

Banks like HDFC, PNB, and Bandhan Bank are updating ATM rules. HDFC will now include UPI withdrawals in free ATM limits, which may reduce free transactions. After the limit, Rs 23 per transaction may be charged. PNB has reduced daily withdrawal limits for some cards to Rs 50,000–Rs 75,000. Bandhan Bank will allow 3 free transactions in metros and 5 in other areas, with penalties after that.

PAN Card Rules May Become Stricter

New PAN rules may require more documents beyond Aadhaar for applying or updating PAN. Applicants with pending requests are advised to complete them before the new rules take effect.

Railway Ticket Cancellation Gets Costlier

Cancelling train tickets will become more expensive. No refund will be given if cancelled within 8 hours of departure (earlier 4 hours). Tickets cancelled 8–24 hours before will get 50 percent refund, while 24–72 hours prior cancellations will have 25 percent deduction.