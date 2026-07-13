Monsoon Pauses Across India, Rain Deficit Widens To 18%

After more than a week of intense rainfall, India’s monsoon came to a pause on Monday, causing the country’s overall seasonal rain deficit to widen again to 18%.

Till July 12, the nation recorded 219.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 266.9 mm. Earlier, persistent rains had helped reduce the deficit from nearly 30% at the end of June to 14% by July 9, but the respite was temporary.

Uttarakhand continues to face severe weather impacts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the state until Thursday, July 16.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain have blocked 126 roads, including two national highways. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh has seen disrupted normal life due to ongoing rains, which have caused landslides, road blockages, damage to bridges, and uprooting of trees.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during July 17-18.

While northern and central regions of the country enter a dry spell, the IMD has also warned of flash floods in Assam and Meghalaya, anticipating heavy rains on Monday.

West Bengal and Bihar are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two to three days, and eastern Uttar Pradesh may witness isolated heavy showers in the coming four to five days.

In the northwest, scattered rain is forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan through the week, with isolated showers likely. Southern peninsular regions are also expected to remain mostly dry in the near term.

The sudden halt in the monsoon after days of relentless rain underscores the uneven nature of this year’s seasonal patterns, with certain states facing excessive precipitation and the risk of floods, while others experience a growing shortfall.

Authorities continue to monitor vulnerable areas, issue weather alerts, and prepare for potential localized flooding or landslides in affected regions.

The IMD’s guidance aims to alert citizens and local administrations to take precautionary measures, especially in mountainous and flood-prone areas, while also tracking the shifting dynamics of the ongoing southwest monsoon.