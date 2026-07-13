Mumbai Water Stock Nears 50% As Lake Levels Rise After Monsoon Showers; No Rainfall Recorded In Last 24 Hours In Catchment Areas

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Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water stock has climbed to 49.93 per cent following continuous monsoon rainfall across the catchment areas, according to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Hydraulic Engineer's Department on Monday.

The seven lakes supplying water to the city now collectively hold 7,22,649 million litres of usable water, accounting for 49.93 per cent of their total live storage capacity. Compared to Sunday, the city's water reserves have increased by 0.09 percentage points over the last 24 hours.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, currently holds 44.58 per cent of its live storage, while Upper Vaitarna has reached 28.38 per cent. Modak Sagar stands at 80.64 per cent, Tansa at 78.46 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 92.84 per cent, Vihar at 100 per cent, and Tulsi at 99.28 per cent of their respective live storage capacities.

According to the reservoir report, Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7 at 9:00 pm, followed by Tulsi Lake at 11:43 pm the same day, indicating strong inflows following the recent spell of heavy rainfall.

The latest reservoir report, recorded at 6 am on July 13, also showed that no rainfall was recorded in the catchment areas during the previous 24 hours. Despite the absence of fresh rainfall, water levels continued to improve marginally due to sustained inflows from upstream catchments.

With nearly half of the city's annual drinking water requirement now secured in its reservoirs, the steady rise in storage has significantly eased concerns over water availability after the intense monsoon showers witnessed during the first half of July.