e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMoney sent back by Indians working abroad up 12% in 2022, hits almost $100 billion

Money sent back by Indians working abroad up 12% in 2022, hits almost $100 billion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also urged NRIs to buy made-in-India products to promote the country's brand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI Photo
Follow us on

More than 1.8 crore Indians travelled abroad in 2022, which was a 137 per cent uptick from the previous year, and 1.2 crore of them went overseas to earn. The money that these workers send back to relatives, friends and as investments, account for 3 per cent of India's total GDP. Highlighting the importance of this inflow from expats, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that remittances from abroad for India went up by 12 per cent in a year.

Read Also
World Bank Washington: India to receive over record USD 100 billion in remittances in 2022
article-image

Speaking further about the contribution of NRIs to demand for everything Indian abroad, Sitharaman also urged them to use made in India products. She also talked about turning India into a viable alternative for multinationals to set up manufacturing facilities once they move out of China and Europe.

Read Also
Indian expats can now send remittances back home via Bharat Bill Payment System
article-image

With lakhs of Indians moving abroad to set up businesses like a large number of NRIs who have acheived success in foreign lands, she also called for partnerships between local and NRI entrepreneurs. Sitharaman also revealed that remittances had reached close to $100 billion for the year 2022.

Read Also
Paytm Payments Bank leads UPI beneficiary chart; SBI biggest remitter in Dec
article-image

Although several expats have been hit by tech layoffs, Sitharaman credited the dominance of Indian professionals in IT, semiconductor designing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, to pitch India as a global industrial hub.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Adani completes acquisition of Israel's biggest port in Haifa

Adani completes acquisition of Israel's biggest port in Haifa

Axis Bank allots 1,68,498 shares as stock options to reward employees

Axis Bank allots 1,68,498 shares as stock options to reward employees

Watch: Chinese Tesla buyers protest after missing out on price cuts

Watch: Chinese Tesla buyers protest after missing out on price cuts