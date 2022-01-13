Paytm Payments Bank leads UPI beneficiary chart; SBI biggest remitter in Dec

Paytm Payments Bank has emerged as the receiver of UPI amount with 926.17 million transactions, while State Bank of India (SBI) topped the chart of being the biggest remitter in December, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claimed to have become the first beneficiary bank to achieve the landmark of over 926 million UPI transactions.

About 98.79 per cent of the transactions were approved on the PPBL platform, according to NPCI.

State Bank of India followed PPBL with 664.89 million transactions.

