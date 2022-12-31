e-Paper Get App
MOIL appoints Ajit Kumar Saxena as chairman and MD

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Kumar Saxena | Image credit: Wikipedia
Ajit Kumar Saxena assumes charge as chairman and managing director of MOIL (Manganese Ore (India) Limited). Prior to it, Saxena held the position of director for operations at the RINL-Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He has worked in the steel industry for 36 years and has a broad range of technical, operational, and project management skills.

In 1986, he began his work at Steel Authority of India (SAIL) as a management trainee for technical. Throughout his lengthy employment at SAIL, he held a number of positions, including chief general manager for Mills, IISCO, Burnpur, and general manager for the Bhillai steel mill, among others.

Located in Nagpur, India, MOIL is a state-owned miniratna manganese ore mining corporation. It is India's top producer of manganese ore, holding a 50% market share.

11 mines are run by MOIL in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra neighbouring districts.

article-image

