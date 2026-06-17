Modi-Trump Meet After 16 Months, Trade Deal And Energy Partnership Take Centre Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met at the G7 Summit after 16 months. |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France after a gap of 16 months, signalling efforts by both countries to improve ties and push forward key economic and strategic discussions.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as India and the United States are close to finalising an interim trade agreement that could significantly reshape bilateral trade and market access.

Relations between the two countries have faced several challenges in recent months. Trade disputes, tariff measures, immigration issues and geopolitical differences had created friction between New Delhi and Washington.

One of the key priorities for both leaders is the proposed trade deal. India is seeking greater clarity on tariffs and improved access for its exports, while the US wants wider access to the Indian market for its products.

Negotiations are currently underway, and officials from both sides are expected to work towards finalising the interim agreement later this month. Reports suggest that only a few issues remain unresolved.

Energy cooperation has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the India-US relationship. Both countries are expanding collaboration in hydrocarbons, clean energy, technology and infrastructure to support their shared goal of achieving bilateral trade worth USD 500 billion by 2030.

A recent report by the US-India Business Council highlighted that the energy partnership is moving beyond a traditional buyer-seller relationship and is becoming a broader strategic partnership involving investment, technology sharing and energy security.

The two nations are also strengthening cooperation under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership. Areas such as hydrogen, renewable energy, energy storage and sustainable aviation fuels are receiving greater attention.

Apart from economic issues, strategic matters remain important. Both countries continue to work closely on Indo-Pacific security, technology partnerships and supply-chain resilience.

Recent concerns, including tariff measures linked to India's Russian oil imports and discussions surrounding H-1B visas, have tested relations. However, both governments have repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties.

The latest Modi-Trump meeting is expected to help reduce differences, build confidence and set the stage for a broader trade and strategic framework that could strengthen one of the world's most important bilateral partnerships.