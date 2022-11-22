Modi at Rozgar Mela: All of you are being appointed as a representative of the Central Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rozgar Mela | Image Source: ANI

New Delhi: As part of the 'Rozgar Mela', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed as many as 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits through video conferencing.

"In front of the rest of the people of the country, all of you who are going to shoulder this new responsibility, are being appointed as a representative of the Central Government in a way," Modi said.

"You are getting this new responsibility in a special era. The country has entered Amrit Kaal. We the citizens have taken the resolution to make India a developed nation in this duration. To attain this resolution, you're going to be the 'saarthi' of the country," added Modi.

It is the second employment fair organized by the Central Government.

"Today's 'Rozgar Mela' shows govt working in mission mode to provide govt jobs. Youth biggest strength of country, govt giving top most priority to ensuring their talent is utilised in nation building," the prime minister asserted.

"Karamyogi Bharat' technology platform has several online courses, this will greatly help in upskilling. Experts around the world optimistic about India's growth and confident that it is set to become global manufacturing hub." he further said.

With inputs from Agencies.