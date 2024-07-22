Modi 3.0 Budget 2024 Livestream: When, Where & How To Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Presentation

Modi 3.0 Budget 2024 Livestream: When, Where & How To Watch Finance Minister N Sitharaman's Presentation | PTI

As the countdown for the Union Budget 2024 is nearing its end, the nation is keenly awaiting for the Finance Minister Budget presentation scheduled for July 23.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday (July 23) in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 am. This will also mark her seventh budget presentation in a row, surpassing Morarji Desai record for the highest number of Budget presentation in the parliament.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, the Finance Minister today, July 22, tabled the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the parliament as the session kicked off.

Date and Time of the Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Tuesday (July 23). This is also the first budget presentation of the BJP led NDA government (Modi 3.0) after the general election 2024.

Earlier, on February 1, the Finance Minister presented the interim budget as it was election year.

Where to Watch the budget live?

The live speech of the budget presentation/speech will be broadcast on July 23 on the official Parliament channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. In addition to this, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also broadcast the budget online on its official YouTube channel and website.

How to get the budget documents?

The Budget documents can be downloaded from the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in, and it will be available both in Hindi and English and will contain financial statements, finance bills, and requests for grants as required by the Constitution.