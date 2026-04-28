MobiKwik Stock Continues Rally On Back Of NBFC Status Even As Peak XV Sells 7% Stake In Block Deal

The stock of One Mobikwik Systems, the parent company of fintech major MobiKwik, continued to surge on Tuesday on the back of the Reserve Bank of India granting NBFC status to the company.

The stock on Tuesday opened marginally higher at Rs 224.80 compared to the previous close of Rs 224.80 apiece. However, the stock soon surged to as high as Rs 243.45, which was 8.2 percent higher than the previous close.

This is the second consecutive rally in the stock after the banking regulator’s decision on Monday. The stock of MobiKwik has rallied over 20 percent in the two days. The stock also saw a large block deal on Tuesday, with about 60 lakh shares, or roughly 7.7 percent of the company’s equity.

Read Also MobiKwik Secures RBI NBFC Approval To Expand Lending Capabilities & Strengthen Fintech Platform

According to a Reuters report, venture capital firm Peak XV Partners has exited the company in a block deal worth over Rs 130 crore ($13.76 million). As of March 31, 2026, Peak XV held a 7.89 percent stake in One Mobikwik Systems.

Investment firms Florintree Advisors, Viridian Asset Management, Dymon Asia, and Karma Capital were among the buyers in the block deal, according to the Reuters report.

On Monday, the company was given NBFC status. “The Group’s application for a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a significant milestone in the Group’s journey to deepen its financial services offerings,” the company had said in a statement.

However, the NBFC’s operations will commence upon receipt of a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from RBI on the fulfilment of certain conditions.

The NBFC licence will allow the launch of a new lending division, MobiKwik Financial Services, which will help expand its regulated lending capabilities, design innovative credit products, and serve a broader base of consumers and merchants with greater efficiency and control.

This development aligns with the Group’s long-term vision of building a full-stack fintech platform that delivers accessible, responsible, and tech-led financial products, it said. MobiKwik has a base of over 186 million users.