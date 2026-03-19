MobiKwik Appoints Anis Pathan As Chief Risk Officer, Records GMV Of ₹48,100 Crore

MobiKwik, India's leading fintech platform, appointed Anis Pathan as Chief Risk Officer on March 19, 2026. |

Mumbai: One MobiKwik Systems Limited, trading as MOBIKWIK on NSE and BSE (Scrip Code 544305), announced the appointment of Anis Pathan as Chief Risk Officer.

Pathan joins at a critical growth phase for MobiKwik, one of India's top fintech platforms scaling digital payments and financial services. The company reported a record-breaking Q3FY26 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 48,100 crore, alongside a 3.2x year-on-year increase in UPI transactions. Recently, MobiKwik secured new licenses for payment aggregation and stock broking, fueling its expansion into digital lending and more.​

In his role, Anis Pathan will define and lead the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework, covering strategic, financial, operational, cyber, and fraud risks. He will enhance security for core payments like UPI, wallet, bill payments, and merchant flows through advanced monitoring and controls. Pathan will drive fraud prevention using analytics, ensure regulatory compliance, and liaise with the Board’s Risk and Audit Committee to support growth.​

Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, stated: "As MobiKwik evolves from a payments platform into a full-scale financial institution, enterprise risk management becomes foundational to everything we do. Anis brings deep experience across banking, enterprise risk and fraud prevention. His appointment reinforces our commitment to secure, compliant and scalable growth as we expand across payments, lending and broking."​

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Anis Pathan commented: "MobiKwik’s payments and financial services platform operates at a scale where enterprise risk management is not just a compliance function, it’s a growth enabler. I look forward to strengthening MobiKwik Group’s technology-led risk architecture to ensure a secure and frictionless experience for millions of customers while establishing a forward-looking risk culture across the organisation."​

Pathan has over 14 years in risk management across banking, microfinance, insurance, and financial services in India and the Middle East. He was most recently Head of Enterprise Risk Management at Oman Arab Bank, leading credit, market, liquidity, operational, and climate risks with AI-driven systems. Prior roles include Chief Risk Officer at Chaitanya India Fin Credit (NBFC) and NSDL Payments Bank, where he built ERM and cybersecurity. He also led at Coface (13 Asia-Pacific markets) and ICICI Lombard. Qualifications: MBA Finance (NMIMS Mumbai), BE (Nagpur University), FRM (GARP), CISA (ISACA), SCR.​

Disclaimer: This article is generated solely from the information provided by the BSE. No external sources were used or referenced. All details are directly derived from the document.​