MobiKwik |

Mumbai: One MobiKwik Systems announced that its combined consumer and merchant payments gross merchandise value reached Rs 3,018 crore between November 6 and 9, 2026.

This compares to Rs 1,678 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year, according to a company filing on November 20, 2026.

Financial Breakdown

Consumer payments GMV stood at Rs 1,583 crore, registering a 108 percent growth compared to Rs 760 crore during the four-day festive period in 2025. Merchant payments GMV reached Rs 688 crore, recording a 93 percent growth from Rs 357 crore in the previous year.

User Activity

Users received Rs 747 crore as festive gifts and money transfers, marking a 33 percent year-on-year growth over Rs 560 crore last year. The average transaction value of consumer payments increased from approximately Rs 1,036 in 2025 to Rs 1,272 in 2026.

Peak Activity

On Diwali day, November 8, 2026, the busiest hour by transaction count was between 5 pm and 6 pm. The highest GMV in a single hour was recorded between 12 pm and 1 pm.

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Smaller Cities

Tier 2 cities and beyond accounted for approximately 77 percent of transactions made by users on the day of Diwali. These locations contributed over 78 percent of the GMV generated by location-tagged payments.

Executive Comment

Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik, said consumer adoption grew across all payment categories during the festive period. Singh noted that the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities was particularly encouraging for the digital payments ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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