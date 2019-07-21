MobiKwik eyes Rs 500 crore rev from payment gateway biz

New Delhi: Digital payments major MobiKwik Sunday said it aims to facilitate $20 billion worth of transactions through its payments gateway business in the next 12-18 months, a vertical that has been profitable for the company since April this year.

The company, which competes with the likes of BillDesk and PayU in this space, is also confident of registering Rs 500 crore in revenue from its payments gateway (PG) business (operated as a MobiKwik subsidiary - Zaakpay) over the next 12 months.