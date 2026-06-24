MMRDA Reinvites Bids For Metro Line 14 Feasibility Study After Annulling Previous Contract | File Pic

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated fresh efforts to advance the proposed Metro Line 14 connecting Kanjurmarg and Joveli Goan in Badlapur by inviting bids for the appointment of an expert consultant to undertake a comprehensive techno-economic feasibility study, revise project reports, conduct detailed surveys and prepare bid documents for the ambitious corridor.

Seven-month timeline for consultancy contract

The consultancy contract is offered a seven-month completion timeline, which will involve reviewing and updating the proposed metro corridor's alignment, ridership forecasts, engineering designs and financial viability. Bids have been invited through an e-tender process, with submissions scheduled to close on July 7th and a pre bid meeting called on July 3rd at MMRDA headquarters in BKC.

Metro Line 14 is planned as a 43.69-km high-capacity corridor linking Kanjurmarg in Mumbai with Badlapur in the eastern metropolitan region. The project includes a 3.25-km tunnel section for creek crossing and 24 proposed stations, including one underground station at Kanjurmarg. The line is expected to provide a major east-west public transport connection, reducing pressure on the suburban railway network while supporting transit-oriented development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Previous consultant's report found lacking

The fresh tender comes after MMRDA annulled the consultancy contract of Metro Milano Consulting Private Limited in December 2025. The firm, appointed in 2019, had submitted pre-feasibility and feasibility reports, which were subsequently reviewed by IIT Bombay. The institute identified several areas requiring refinement, including ridership estimation methodology, project cost assumptions and economic and financial evaluations.

According to tender documents, the new consultant will be required to finalise the alignment for both tunnel and elevated sections, undertake topographical, geotechnical and geophysical investigations, conduct traffic and ridership studies, prepare detailed cost estimates and examine whether the project could be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Integration with multi-modal corridors assessed

The consultant will also assess integration opportunities with several major infrastructure projects planned across the region, including the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, the proposed Airoli-Katai Naka tunnel freeway, Kalyan Ring Road, the Ghansoli Trans-Harbour railway corridor and a network of flyovers and road projects in the Kalyan-Badlapur belt.

As part of the review process, the consultant will study the detailed project reports prepared by Rodic-UTMC Consultants for the access-controlled road connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur, as well as SMEC's DPR for the proposed 21-km flyover between Shil Phata and Rajnoli Junction in Bhiwandi. Integration with Metro Lines 4, 12 and 12A will also be examined.

Major interchange stations at Kanjurmarg, Ghansoli, Badlapur

MMRDA has appointed IIT Bombay as the technical reviewer for key project milestones. The institute will vet alignment finalisation, ridership methodologies, station planning, geotechnical investigations and engineering specifications. IIT Delhi has separately been engaged to review cost estimates for civil and systems works.

The consultant's scope includes reviewing alternative alignments, optimising station locations, validating depot requirements and reassessing travel demand projections using updated population and employment data. Detailed financial modelling will also be undertaken to evaluate project viability through both fare and non-fare revenues.

Major interchange stations proposed along the corridor include Kanjurmarg, which will connect with the Central Railway network and Metro Lines 4 and 6; Ghansoli Rail station on the Trans-Harbour corridor; Growth Centre/Katai Naka, which will link with the proposed Vasai-Panvel rail corridor; Hedutane for interchange with Metro Line 12; and Badlapur station on the Central Railway suburban network.

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