MMRDA Floats Tender For 164-Metre FOB Across WEH At Gundavali Metro Station To Improve Pedestrian Connectivity |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for construction of a 164-metre-long foot over bridge (FOB) across the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Gundavali Metro station on Metro Line 7, aimed at improving pedestrian movement and easing congestion around the busy station area.

Lift, Escalator And CCTV Facilities

The proposed FOB will have a construction period of 12 months. The project will include two staircase structures, one lift and one escalator, besides 25 CCTV cameras for security and surveillance.

The pedestrian bridge is planned as part of MMRDA’s efforts to improve the dispersal of Metro commuters from stations to strategic locations such as bus stops, taxi stands, shopping areas and adjoining roads. The authority has stated that dedicated pedestrian infrastructure is required at locations witnessing a high concentration of commuters and pedestrians to facilitate their movement and help decongest surrounding streets.

Bridge To Cross Western Express Highway

The proposed FOB will cross the Western Express Highway and provide a dedicated pedestrian connection at Gundavali Metro station, where pedestrian movement is expected to be strengthened through the infrastructure.

The bid documents will be available from September 28 to October 28. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled on October 5 at 3 pm. The last date for online submission of bids is October 28 at 6 pm, with opening of bids scheduled thereafter.

The proposed project forms part of MMRDA’s broader scheme for dispersal of Metro commuters and strengthening pedestrian connectivity around Metro stations. The authority has identified linkway FOBs and station-area traffic improvement works to augment the existing road network along Metro corridors.

The FOBs are intended to facilitate efficient dispersal of pedestrians from commercial and congested areas towards strategic destinations and vice versa, thereby reducing pedestrian pressure on busy roads.

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