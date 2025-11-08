Ministry Of Electronics & IT Announces Plans For AI-Based eKYC & Global Credential Verification In The DigiLocker Platform

File Image |

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Saturday announced plans for AI-based eKYC and global credential verification in the DigiLocker platform. The platform has evolved from a secure document storage service into a trust layer that connects citizens with ministries and departments, according to an official statement.

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and IT organised the National Conference on DigiLocker to discuss and showcase how DigiLocker evolves into a cornerstone of trust, convenience, and efficiency across government, education, and industry sectors. The conference underscored the transformative role of DigiLocker in facilitating paperless governance, inclusive education, and secure digital services.

“DigiLocker serves as the trust layer connecting citizens, ministries, and departments—enabling secure, interoperable, and accountable digital governance. Our vision is a future where every digital interaction is trusted, every citizen empowered, and every institution accountable” said S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, who chaired the conference.

Krishnan said that the platform advances India's digital journey from connectivity to capability, service delivery to self-reliance and now from digitalisation towards trust. Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, outlined the future of DigiLocker with AI-based eKYC and global credential verification, positioning it as a global model for paperless governance.

Presentations were made on integration of Digi Locker with Pension and Treasury systems in Maharashtra and with over 500 services through Sewa Setu Portal in Assam, the statement noted. Seven states, including Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Mizoram, have been recognised as “DigiLocker Accelerators” for their distinct achievements. DigiLocker allows citizens to access, verify, and share IDs, financial credentials and certificates securely.

