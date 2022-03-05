Mindtree launches returnship program to enable tech professionals to restart careers

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Mindtree, a digital transformation company, will launch a returnship program for technology professionals to restart their careers after a break.

Who is eligible?

Professionals with a minimum two years of experience followed by at least two years of break will be eligible for the program.

The program will be launched in Kolkata and expanded to all other locations of the company.

While the program is open to all professionals looking to return to the workforce, the majority of them are expected to be women.

To expand diversity, inclusion

This program forms an important part of Mindtree’s endeavor to expand its diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives to professionals whose personal circumstances may have resulted in a professional hiatus.

The program will include digital learning boot camps, skills-based intervention, mentorship, and opportunities to work on live, cutting-edge projects.

“Restarting a career after a break can be at once exciting and daunting,” said Suresh Bethavandu, Chief People Officer, Mindtree. “The objective of our returnship program is to make that return as seamless and effective as possible. It seeks to help returners rediscover their talent and a sense of purpose. We plan to leverage our acclaimed learning and development programs to give these individuals an opportunity to upskill and evolve into higher-end career opportunities. The program will pave the way to bring in more diverse talent to Mindtree, helping them hone their skills to accelerate their careers, while enabling us to unlock greater innovation and creativity that come with a diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace.”

As part of its D&I charter, Mindtree is already aggressively working on a wide range of initiatives such as focused hiring, leadership development, coaching and mentoring to increase the proportion of women professionals in the workforce from the current 32% to 40% before the end of this decade, it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:21 AM IST