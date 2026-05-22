Minda Corporation Q4 Profit Rises 7.3 Per Cent To ₹124 Crore; Revenue Jumps 29 Pc To Record High

Minda Corporation reported record quarterly revenue growth driven by strong demand in the automotive and EV segments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: Spark Minda's flagship firm Minda Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 124 crore in the three months to March over the previous year.

The company had delivered a PAT of Rs 52 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Minda Corporation said.

Revenue rises 29 per cent in fourth quarter

Consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,704 crore, up 29 per cent from Rs 1,321 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Minda Corp achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,704 crore, surpassing industry growth and consensus estimates with a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year. This performance is attributed to a strong product portfolio, an expanding customer base and a focus on product premiumisation, Minda Corporation said.

During the quarter, the company reported EBITDA of Rs 203 crore, with a margin of 11.9 per cent, marking a 37-basis-point year-on-year improvement, it said.

Strong annual performance recorded

For FY 2025-26, consolidated PAT stood at Rs 358 crore, while consolidated revenue surged 22.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,185 crore, the company said.

In FY26, the company said it reported its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 721 crore, with a margin of 11.7 per cent, reflecting a 29-basis-point year-on-year improvement.

“FY2026 was a year of consistent execution and steady progress for Minda Corporation. Despite a dynamic market environment, we delivered stable growth supported by demand across key vehicle segments, particularly in the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle categories. Policy measures such as GST rationalisation and the 'Make in India' initiative supported cost efficiency and improved affordability,” said Ashok Minda, Chairman and CEO, Minda Corporation Ltd.

The company continued to invest in R&D and technology partnerships to strengthen its product offerings, he said.

“Our focus remains on operational efficiency, customer relationships and disciplined financial management, as we work towards sustaining growth,” Minda said.

Global partnerships strengthen EV plans

During the previous financial year, the company strengthened its technology and innovation roadmap through two strategic global partnerships, Minda Corporation said.

The company formed a joint venture with Toyodenso Co Ltd of Japan for the manufacturing and sale of advanced automotive switches, and signed a joint venture agreement with Turntide Technologies, UK, to introduce next-generation powertrain solutions for the electric vehicle industry, it said.

These collaborations are aimed at bringing advanced global technologies closer to the Indian market while delivering localised, premium mobility solutions tailored to domestic requirements, it said.

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The partnerships further highlight the company's commitment to strengthening India's EV ecosystem in alignment with the Government's 'Make in India' initiative and enhancing the resilience of the domestic automotive supply chain, it added.

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