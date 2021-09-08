Minda Corp appoints Ranjit Nambiar as CEO for plastic business

Auto components major Spark Minda Group flagship firm Minda Corporation Ltd on Wednesday announced appointments of Ranjit Nambiar as CEO and PC Jayan as Chief Technology Officer for its Interior Plastic Division (IPD) business.

Both Nambiar and Jayan have over three decades of experience and a proven track record in automotive interiors, the company said in a regulatory filing.

They would significantly contribute to the company's commitment to technology innovation, operational excellence, customer centricity and speedy market responsiveness, it added.

Minda Corporation Executive Director Aakash Minda said, "With an exceptional senior leadership team, I am confident that, Minda Corporation will help the group to explore new possibilities and ensure continuous growth and expansion in the areas of automotive interiors, smart cockpit solutions, kinematics, comfort and Convenience and light-weighting".

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:47 PM IST