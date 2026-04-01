MIDHANI Reports ₹1,206 Crore Record Sales Growth In FY26 Despite Supply Disruptions

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) reported its highest-ever sales of Rs 1,206 crore in FY 2025-26. |

Hyderabad: Even as global supply chains faced disruptions, MIDHANI managed to deliver its strongest annual performance, reflecting how strategic execution helped the company stay on track in a challenging environment.

MIDHANI achieved Rs 1,206 crore in sales during FY26, its highest ever, registering a 12 percent rise year-on-year from Rs 1,074 crore. The milestone underscores the company’s ability to scale operations despite raw material supply constraints. Export orders contributed Rs 85 crore, adding to the overall momentum and highlighting its growing international presence.

The growth was supported by increased supplies of superalloys and titanium alloys for indigenous aero-engine programs, alongside critical materials for naval and space applications. Deliveries included advanced aerospace components such as nickel-based single crystal castings and rolled rings, as well as high-strength alloy steels tailored for defence needs.

Read Also Rajasthan Launches Aerospace Defence Policy To Attract Investors And Boost Manufacturing Ecosystem

Management attributed the performance to proactive planning that offset geopolitical disruptions impacting raw material availability. The company strengthened its capabilities by securing certifications for superalloy production and heat treatment processes, while also increasing titanium output by about 40 percent year-on-year. This operational focus helped maintain production continuity and meet key project requirements.

MIDHANI also expanded into new product segments, transitioning from a raw material supplier to an integrated product company. Initiatives included aerospace fasteners, titanium structures, and bulletproof protection systems developed through technology collaboration. Additionally, a planned Metal Bank aims to ensure steady access to critical inputs for defence manufacturing.

The record FY26 performance positions MIDHANI as a stronger player in advanced materials, with its diversified capabilities and strategic initiatives supporting long-term growth across defence and aerospace sectors.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and does not include independent verification or external analysis.