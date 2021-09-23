Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8 laptop with 120Hz display

Microsoft has introduced its all-new 2-in-1 laptop - the Surface Pro 8 along with the next-generation Surface devices.

Surface Pro 8 starts at $1099.99 and is available for pre-order in select markets.

"This update to our iconic 2-in-1 represents the most significant leap forward since Pro 3. Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as Pro 7, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and built on the Intel Evo platform. All of these performance gains, Windows 11 and up to 16 hours of battery life2 make Surface Pro 8 the most powerful 2-in-1 on the market," the company said in a statement.

The device features a 13-inch higher resolution- 2880 x 1920 display which supports up to 120Hz 'dynamic' refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Colour.

The Pro 8 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core chips, up to 32GB of RAM and two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports.

It also has a redesigned keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus with vibrating motor designed to give the sensation of pen on paper as you write on the glass screen.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 5MP camera on the front and a 10MP camera on the back both capable of doing 1080p video (the rear camera can also do 4K).

The tech giant also announced Surface Laptop Studio -- a new convertible laptop.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has a large 14.4-inch PixelSense Display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Dolby Vision.

The Laptop Studio comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The Core i5 model is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, whereas the i7 model has the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 4GB of VRAM. Users can pick between 16GB/ 32GB RAM options along with up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599.99.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:03 PM IST