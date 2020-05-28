Microsoft eyes $2 billion investment in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio: Report

Microsoft Corp is now in the talks of negotiating an investment of nearly $2 billion in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms Ltd, a Mint report quoted two people aware of the matter.

The source who spoke seeking anonymity said that Microsoft has been in discussions with several players in the digital payments services space. And with Reliance, the IT giant is looking at buying more tat 2.5% stake in Jio Platforms.

Well, it is imperative to note that if this deal is successful Microsoft will be a part of Jio Platforms that has already attracted investments worth $10 billion in one month. The investors include Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity partners, General Atlantic, KKR &Co.

However, the second source close to the matter said that even though Microsoft has shown interest in Jio, they cannot gurantee if the investment deal will make through.