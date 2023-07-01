Microsoft Employees Slam CEO Satya Nadella For Increasing Profits Through Salary Reductions

Nadella For Increasing Profits through Salary Reductions | Twitter

Microsoft fired nearly 10,000 employees this year and has frozen pay raises. Despite facing numerous challenges, the company led by Satya Nadella has achieved a value of $2.5 trillion, with its stock close to reaching an all-time high.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft posted a message on the company's internal message boards to express his appreciation. He thanked the employees for their hard work and acknowledged their innovative and creative contributions throughout the year. He emphasized that their efforts have not only made it a landmark year for Microsoft but also for their customers, partners, and communities worldwide and encouraged everyone to stay connected to the company's mission and culture, expressing optimism for the upcoming year.

Nadella's message reached an audience of approximately 200,000 individuals with positive response with numerous upvotes. Around 130 individuals actively wrote replies, with around half of them expressing positive sentiments. However, there were also some employees who reacted negatively to Nadella's thank-you note, as per reports.

A employee's message receiving more than 250 upvotes suggesting that showing gratitude should be accompanied by the unfreezing of pay raises. The employee went on to critique senior leaders, who were responsible for salary decisions, emphasizing their significant wealth.

Another message, supported by over 100 upvotes, highlighted that the employees were enduring pay cuts and the company, along with its leadership, achieving record profits.

Another employee, described working extended hours while their wages remained stagnant and healthcare costs continued to rise, expressed discontent. They conveyed a feeling of not being privileged despite their dedication to the company.

The dissatisfaction expressed by employees in response to the customary year-end thank-you note highlights a prevailing sense of low morale within Microsoft. A recent internal survey disclosed that a greater number of Microsoft employees would consider leaving to comparable job opportunity elsewhere.

