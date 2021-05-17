Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates quits board over investigation of 'romantic relationship' with employee

Bill Gates “pursued” several women in his office long after he wed now-estranged wife Melinda in 1994.

In one instance, following a presentation by a female Microsoft employee in 2006, Gates asked her out to dinner, the New York Times said. "If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened," Gates emailed the employee. A few years later, another woman, who worked for the Gates’ philanthropic foundation, said that he asked her out during a work trip to New York.

Some of the employees say they didn’t see Gates’ behaviour as predatory, noting that he didn’t pressure the women to submit to his advances. It’s unclear how much Melinda knew about her husband’s office behaviour.

But Bill Gates’ past is surely catching up with him. According to a leading business journal, the Microsoft co-founder felt obliged to step down from the company board in 2020 because he was being investigated for a two-decade-old romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate.