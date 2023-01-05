Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Narendra Modi, assures complete support to realise 'Digital India' mission

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Narendra Modi, assures complete support to realise 'Digitial India' mission |

On Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satyendra Nadella met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding India's digital transformation and pledging full support to help India realize its "Digital India" vision.

Nadella's tweet

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella said in a tweet.

Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world pic.twitter.com/xTDN9E9VdK — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 5, 2023

Nadella starts street food war

Earlier, Satya Nadella, started a street food war in Mumbai, which is known for delectable foods like Vada Pav, Pani Puri, and Bhel Puri.

His first query to ChatGPT was on “the future of Mumbai”. After the bot responded, he went on to ask ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food.

The application threw up ten responses, with Vada Pav topping the list. Snacks such as Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Pani, Mumbai Sandwich followed.

Nadella spoke about the future of cloud computing and artificial intelligence on Tuesday at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai (AI).

ChatGPT

On the stage, Nadella did a live demonstration of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-fuelled chat-robot that became a viral sensation for its human-like responses to any question.

Nadella then asked ChatGPT where one can find the best Vada Pav. After seeing the response, his next task for ChatGPT was to write a play where vada Pav argues its case of being the best street food against Pav Bhaji and Bhel Puri.