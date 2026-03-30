MHADA Mumbai Board Launches Online Lottery For 2,640 Houses Across 97 Locations; Register By April 29

MHADA Mumbai Board | File Photo

Mumbai: The online application registration and acceptance process for the computerized lottery for the sale of 2,640 houses under various housing schemes in Mumbai, organized by the MHADA Mumbai Board, was inaugurated on Monday March 30th through a ‘Go Live’ ceremony by MHADA’s Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS).

Houses across Kannamwar Nagar, Patra Chawl, Borivali

These lottery houses are available across various housing projects in Mumbai, including Kannamwar Nagar–Vikhroli, Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar–Goregaon, Old Magathane–Borivali, Gorai–Borivali, Subhash Nagar–Chembur, Gandhinagar–Bandra, Pant Nagar–Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri–Powai, Mazgaon, Tunga Powai, Lokmanya Nagar–Dadar, Pahadi Goregaon, Antop Hill–Wadala, among others. These tenements are being offered for different income groups, and their prices have been determined as per MHADA’s prevailing policy.

As per MHADA the tenements received from developers under Development Control Regulations (DCR) 33(5), 33(7), and 58 are being offered for sale on an “as-is-where-is” basis. However, MHADA will carry out necessary repairs before handing over possession. Additionally, if any property tax or society maintenance dues are pending on the allotted tenement, MHADA will clear the same before handing over possession to the successful applicant.

Apply only via official website or IHLMS 2.0 mobile app

Meanwhile, Jaiswal appealed to applicants to participate only through MHADA’s official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in and the IHLMS 2.0 (Integrated MHADA Housing Lottery Management System) mobile application. The mobile app is available on both Android and iOS platforms via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Applicants are advised not to fall prey to middlemen or fraudulent offers claiming to secure a flat.

The entire lottery process including registration, document submission, eligibility verification, application submission, payment of earnest money deposit, and payment after allotment, is completely online. Applicants are not required to visit any MHADA office. The system is fully transparent, faceless, and operates without human intervention, leveraging advanced technology. The registration process will remain open continuously, and a permanent applicant profile will be created upon registration. Applications will be verified promptly through the system, and only eligible applicants will be allowed to participate in the lottery. Shri Jaiswal expressed confidence that, as in previous lotteries, this year’s Mumbai Board lottery will receive an enthusiastic response.

Google location of 97 sites

A total of 97 housing project locations are included in this lottery. The Google location details of all these sites will be made available on the official website and mobile app. To facilitate applicants in inspecting the tenements before applying, MHADA will also provide details of contact personnel along with their contact numbers on the official platforms within the next 2–3 days, as directed by Jaiswal.

On this occasion, Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board, Milind Borikar, informed that 145 tenements are available for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 1,408 for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 229 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

Stock includes MHADA-built, DCR 33(5), 33(7), and previous lottery units

The lottery includes 1,762 tenements under construction by MHADA, 371 tenements received as housing stock from redevelopment projects under DCR 33(5), 188 tenements under DCR 33(7), and 319 tenements from previous lotteries and scattered stock under DCR 33(5), 33(7), and 58.

Borikar further stated that applicants who have previously registered and uploaded documents in the system need only update any changes in their profile. For example, if the applicant is married and both spouses have income, updated income documents such as Income Tax Returns for the period April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 (Financial Year 2024–25, Assessment Year 2025–26) or a valid income certificate issued by the Tehsildar must be uploaded. There is no need for fresh registration or resubmission of other documents.

To assist applicants, a 24×7 helpline (022-69468100) has been made available.

The online application registration link has been made available by the Board, and registered applicants can also apply online. The last date for submission of online applications is April 29, up to 11:59 PM. The deadline for payment of the earnest money deposit online is April 30, up to 11:59 PM. Payments via RTGS/NEFT can be made during banking hours on April 30.

The provisional list of applicants will be published by May 5, up to 3 PM. Applicants can submit claims and objections online until May 8, up to 3 PM. The final list of accepted applications will be published by May 12,up to 3 PM. The lottery draw will be conducted on May 15, at 11 AM, and the venue will be announced later.

MHADA has clarified that it has not appointed any agents or consultants for allotment, and applicants should rely only on official channels so to prevent any fraud.

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