MGNREGA Wage Surge: Centre Announces 3-10% Wage Increase For Rural Workers; Haryana Tops At ₹374/Day

MGNREGA Wage Surge: Centre Announces 3-10% Wage Increase For Rural Workers | PTI

The Centre has recently announced an increase in wage rates for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for the financial year 2024-25. These new rates are set to come into effect from April 1, offering some relief and improved earnings for rural workers across the country.

Average Wage Increase Nationwide

Nationwide, the average wage for MGNREGA workers in the upcoming financial year will see a significant rise. It is reported to increase from Rs 261 to Rs 289 per day, marking an increase of Rs 28 per day in earnings.

At present, the MGNREGA wages are linked to changes in the rural inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index- Agriculture Labour.

The Centre has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 86,000 crore for MGNREGA in the Union budget for 2024-25.

Variation in Wage Increase Across States

The increase in wage rates varies from state to state. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will have a modest 3 per cent increase, while states like Goa and Karnataka enjoy a substantial hike of 10.56 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

Other striking increases include Andhra Pradesh (10.29 per cent), Telangana (10.29 per cent), and Chattisgarh (9.95 per cent).

State-wise Wage Disparities

The highest wage rate of Rs 374 per day has been set for workers in Haryana, while the lowest wage is fixed at Rs 234 per day for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Election Commission's Approval

Ahead of the model code of conduct enforced for the Lok Sabha elections, the Rural Development Ministry has obtained permission from the Election Commission to notify the revised wage rates.