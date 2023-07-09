 Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Crosses 90 Million Sign-ups


IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, has crossed 90 million user sign-ups just within a few days after its launch.

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

There are currently around 90 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

At the current rate of user adoption, Threads would soon reach 100 million users.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours, 30 million in just 12 hours, and 70 million by Friday.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Elon Musk-run platform "that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter".

Meanwhile, Threads launched a beta programme for Android to give users early access to new features and bug fixes.

The new application is currently missing features such as direct messages, a "Following" feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more.

