Meet 'MrBeast' The First Threads User To Reach 1 Million Follower

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
American YouTuber "MrBeast" aka Jimmy Donaldson has broken the Guinness World Record by becoming the first person to cross over a million followers on Meta's new platform Threads.
Wikipedia
Jimmy Donaldson, a 25 year old Youtuber reached one million within few hours after joining the app. With this achievement, he has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The brand new social media app -'Threads'- a text-based conversation tool to rival Twitter - launched by Meta already has crossed more than 44 million users after its launch.
MrBeast’s bio on Threads reads: “Future Threads CEO”, and he earned a following of 1 million after posting just three times. When the record-keeping company tweeted MrBeast’s 999K Threads followers turned to 1 million, he responded: “Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them.”
