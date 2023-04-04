Meta takes action against 28 million bad posts on Facebook, Instagram in India | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Social media giant, Meta took down over 28 million pieces of content in India across 13 policies for Facebook and across 12 policies for Instagram in India for the month of February in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021.

Between February 1 and February 28, Meta actioned over 3.3 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram. The removed posts include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc., Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In February, Meta received 1,647 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

The tech giant also said that out of these reports the social media giant has provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 585 cases.

Of the pending 1,062 reports that required specialised review, Meta reviewed the content as per its policies, and took action on 379 reports in total. "The remaining 683 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned," said Meta.

Read Also Mark Zuckerberg, Meta faces new lawsuit for failing to address sex trafficking

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meta received 14,216 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism on Instagram in the same period, and responded to 100 per cent of those reports.

Meta also said, "We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning."

With inputs from IANS