e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMerged entity Shriram Finance eyeing upgraded ratings in next 1-2 quarters

Merged entity Shriram Finance eyeing upgraded ratings in next 1-2 quarters

Shriram Finance had 2,875 branches across India as on September with assets worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore under management.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

After unfying three group entities through a merger, Shriram Finance is slated to emerge as the second-largest player among retail Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs). The new entity expects its credit ratings to be raised in a couple of quarters, after which its costs will go down by 40-basis-points, according to media reports.

The upgrade will mean that the firm rated AA+ will become an AAA-rated company, thanks to diversification of assets. Shriram Finance emerged as a single entity, from the merger of Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital with Shriram Transport Finance.

About Rs 30,000 crore of liabilities of Shriram City Union will be repriced at ratings a notch higher, to reduce borrowing costs. Shriram Finance had 2,875 branches across India as on September with assets worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore under management.

The firm has been growing at a rate of 15% annually when it comes to assets under management.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Air India to lease 12 more aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus

Air India to lease 12 more aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus

Insurance sector reportedly concerned about despotism after amendments to laws

Insurance sector reportedly concerned about despotism after amendments to laws

Protein supplement seller HealthKart strengthened by $135 mn in funding

Protein supplement seller HealthKart strengthened by $135 mn in funding

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover 2.6% clocks rise in sales in UK market

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover 2.6% clocks rise in sales in UK market

Tata Motors may increase car prices next month because of emission norms

Tata Motors may increase car prices next month because of emission norms