Mercedes-Benz to open bookings of mid-size SUV from Tuesday

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced opening the bookings of its mid-size SUV, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, from September 8.

The GLE-class mid-size luxury SUV, which will be the first AMG 53 series hitting the Indian road, is scheduled to be launched in the domestic market on September 23.

Mercedes-Benz India will open the bookings of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, from September 8 onwards, the carmaker said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz India had displayed the SUV at the 2020 Auto Show at Greater Noida in February this year.

The company's sales volume In India declined 55 per cent to 2,948 units in the first half of the current year against 6,561 units in the first half of 2019 amid the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.