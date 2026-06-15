Mercedes-Benz India Launches First-Ever Plug-in Hybrid S-Class In Mumbai; Prices Start At ₹2.20 Crore | Prathamesh Kharade FPJ

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India on Monday launched the new S-Class luxury limousine at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, introducing the flagship sedan as a plug-in hybrid for the first time in India. The new Mercedes-Benz S 450e has been priced between Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom), with bookings opening across the country from today.

Milestone In Electrification Strategy

The launch marks a major milestone in Mercedes-Benz India's electrification strategy, as the German luxury carmaker continues to expand its portfolio of sustainable mobility solutions. Nearly 20 per cent of its top-end vehicle sales in India now come from electric vehicles, reflecting the growing demand for electrified luxury mobility.

The new S-Class arrives with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers a pure electric driving range of up to 115 kilometres, allowing customers to undertake daily commutes without using the internal combustion engine. The vehicle also supports fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. The engine and the battery together give a WLTP certified combined mileage of 32.3 kmpl.

Mercedes-Benz said the latest S-Class has undergone one of the most comprehensive upgrades in the model's history. Around 2,700 new components have been developed for the vehicle, while nearly 50 per cent of the car comprises newly engineered parts, underscoring the scale of the technological and engineering advancements introduced in the luxury sedan.

Prathamesh Kharade FPJ

Technology & Digital Innovation

Technology takes centre stage inside the cabin with the introduction of the latest MBUX Superscreen system powered by an AI-enabled virtual assistant. The limousine features a class-leading digital setup, including a main display measuring more than 14 inches and a passenger screen exceeding 12 inches, offering an immersive and highly personalised user experience.

Safety remains at the heart of the S-Class proposition. The flagship sedan comes equipped with 27 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors integrated through an extensive radar and camera network. The vehicle features an upgraded ADAS Level 2+ suite capable of delivering predictive safety interventions and intelligent driver assistance functions.

Mercedes-Benz has also set new safety benchmarks by offering 15 airbags as standard equipment, making it the first car in India to do so. The S-Class is also the only vehicle in the country equipped with a front-facing airbag for rear-seat passengers, further enhancing occupant protection and reinforcing the model's long-standing reputation as a safety leader.

Focus On Comfort & Wellness

Ride comfort has been elevated through the introduction of intelligent damping technology enabled by a chip-to-cloud architecture. The system continuously analyses driving conditions and adjusts suspension settings in real time to deliver a smoother and more refined ride quality.

Passenger wellness has also received special attention. The luxury sedan introduces an E-activated cabin filtration and vent control system designed to improve air quality and cabin comfort. Digital air vent controls have been provided for both front and rear passengers, offering greater convenience and customisation.

The rear cabin continues to be a highlight of the S-Class experience. Rear-seat occupants can enjoy recline angles of up to 43.5 degrees, transforming the cabin into a lounge-like space. Further enhancing comfort are heated neck-and-shoulder pillows and a sophisticated 10-program massage system aimed at reducing fatigue during long journeys.

Mercedes-Benz has also focused on delivering a premium entertainment experience. The new S-Class is equipped with a state-of-the-art Burmester 4D Surround Sound system featuring 31 speakers and eight seat exciters, creating an immersive audio environment for all occupants.

Luxury Design & Future Vision

On the exterior, the limousine receives subtle yet major styling enhancements. A larger front grille with an illuminated surround adds to its road presence, while new 3D star-pattern tail lamps lend a distinctive visual signature at the rear. Hand-finished detailing throughout the cabin further reflects the craftsmanship and exclusivity associated with the S-Class nameplate.

Speaking at the launch event, Brendon Sissing, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, stressed that the new S-Class combines traditional luxury, cutting-edge technology, electrification and safety in a single package. With the introduction of the S 450e plug-in hybrid, Mercedes-Benz aims to offer customers a bridge between conventional luxury motoring and a fully electric future.