Mercedes-Benz India Announces 2% Price Hike Across Portfolio From April 1, 2026, Citing Rupee Depreciation & Rising Costs

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday announced a price increase of around 2 per cent across its vehicle portfolio in India from April 1, 2026. The company said the move comes in response to continued foreign exchange volatility and rising input costs. According to Brendon Sissing, Vice President, sales and marketing, the decision has been taken mainly due to the sustained depreciation of the Indian rupee against the euro, which has increased operational costs for the company.

He said that while the company always tries to absorb rising costs, a price correction has become necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business. “Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio. This decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs,” Sissing said. Sissing added that Mercedes-Benz India will implement the price increase carefully to ensure that the impact on customers remains minimal.

He said the company will continue focusing on delivering premium products and best-in-class customer experiences despite the adjustment in prices. “While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences," he mentioned.

The price revision will apply across the company’s portfolio in the Indian market starting April 1. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Audi India also announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent starting April 1, 2026. The German luxury carmaker on Thursday said the price hike will apply across its entire model range in the country. The company said the decision has been taken due to rising input costs and fluctuations in currency rates, which have increased overall expenses for the automaker.

